There’s been a lot of focus recently on the healthcare and bioprinting side of operations for 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), what with its acquisitions of Allevi and Additive Works and the fact that its 7.7% revenue growth at the end of Q1 21 was mostly driven by healthcare sales. But the company, which just this week announced the sale of its on-demand 3D printing service bureau business for $82 million, has also been continuing to beef up its materials portfolio, and just introduced four new high-performance resins—meant for advanced production applications—for its modular Figure 4 technology.