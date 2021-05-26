Cancel
Free tool lets businesses assess ransomware preparedness

By Ian Barker
Beta News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyber risk management company Axio is expanding its free Axio360 Ransomware Preparedness Assessment tool to give organizations detailed visibility into their cyber posture with regard to ransomware. The assessment tool has been developed based on guidance from National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Department of Homeland Security, the...

betanews.com
