Apex Arenas’ leaver penalties temporarily disabled following reports of unwarranted punishments
A number of Apex Legends players reported 10-minute abandon penalties for leaving finished Arenas matches. And Respawn has a temporary solution. Today's small update temporarily disabled leaver penalties in Arenas, with a fix for the issue scheduled for "later this week," according to the Respawn Twitter account. Director of communications Ryan Rigney further explained the bug, saying it "had to do with game logic after everyone on the opposing Arenas team left the match."dotesports.com