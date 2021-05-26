Cancel
Valley City, ND

The Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation Concludes Pilot Project and Plans for ‘The Longest Table’

Times-Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation held a Pilot Project which sets the stage for an event titled The Longest Table this summer. The goal of the Pilot Project was to identify how receptive the community is to a facilitated conversation and determine areas of focus. “Thank you to the over 80 community members that participated in the Pilot Project; your time, feedback, and conversation were crucial for this upcoming event,” remarked Andrea Nelson, Director of the Foundation. The results of the Pilot Project confirm an overwhelming desire to discuss what makes our community a great place to live, work, raise a family and spur a grassroots movement to get increase engagement and enhance our current amenities.

