Technology

USB-C To Get 240W Power Boost

By Ian Evenden
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 16 days ago
If you charge a device via USB Type-C today, the maximum you’re getting is 100W. This is set out in the specification from the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), but the 2.1 update, released today, punches that up to 240W. Known as Extended Power Range, or EPR, the new spec does...

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

