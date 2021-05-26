Cancel
New Canaan, CT

New Canaan Police promotional, award ceremonies scheduled

By Staff
Register Citizen
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Canaan Police Department is having a promotional ceremony for Lt. Joseph Farenga and Sgt. Michael O’Sullivan on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 5 p.m. at the front entrance of the department. There will also be a food truck present at the department at 6 p.m. Immediately following the...

