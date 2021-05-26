The merits of being a procrastinator

The dictionary defines a procrastinator as a person who habitually puts things off. That may be the best approach in dealing with some of the damage caused by this year’s weather. For example I was considering the possibility of having a 25 year old Live Oak tree removed because it had not produced any green leaves to replace the ones that typically fall in the spring. Then one day last week I saw some green leaves on the west side of the tree and now I see more green leaves appearing every day. The extreme weather had slowed down its recovery.