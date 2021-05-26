Cancel
In-ear monitors: What they are, why singers wear them

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a regular show-goer (in normal times) you’ve likely seen artists wearing hearing aid/earbud shaped in ear monitors while performing. Here we dig into what their benefits are, and why singers choose to wear them. In this recent post on MusicThinkTank, contributor Danny Mekonen delves into the how in-ear...

Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Blogs – Why Use Them?

If you love electronic dance music, you have no doubt at least occasionally visited an electronic dance music blog. What is it that you look for in a blog that features this type of music? Are there certain subjects that you feel should be addressed more than others? What is it that you hope to learn through this electronic music blog? If you are a lover of electronic dance music, what is it that you wish to know about? Hopefully by the time you are finished reading this article, you will have a better understanding of what to expect from these electronic dance music blogs.
LifestyleNPR

Rainbows! How They Form And Why We See Them

Happy Pride, Short Wave Listeners! Here's a fun episode from our archives to celebrate the month!. It's another "Back To School" episode where we take a concept you were maybe taught in school as a kid, but didn't really learn or just forgot. Short Wave producer Thomas Lu and host...
Beauty & FashionEsquire

A Long, Detailed Examination of What Artists Really Wear

What are you wearing right now? Why did you choose it? What does it say about you? These simple questions lie at the heart of a new book by writer and fashion critic Charlie Porter, What Artists Wear: a fascinating exploration of the clothing worn by the rebels, rule breakers and outliers of the artistic world, and what it means to live in it.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Mentor Nicky Spence Explains Why 'Everyone Can be a Singer'

Nicky Spence, a singing mentor, explains how singing is instinctive to all humans. To him, singing is as simple as speaking, just a few steps further. As reported by Opera Wire, the Scottish tenor, who also sings in Classical Operas, will be playing the role of Steva in the upcoming English National Opera Coliseum in London.
Musiclincolnnewsnow.com

Johnny Marr's theory on why singers are so difficult...

Johnny Marr enjoyed working with Bernard Sumner because he didn't have a "w***** mentality" like most singers. The former Smiths guitarist and New Order frontman created the supergroup Electronic - which also featured Pet Shop Boys stars ​Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe - in the late 80s and their debut single 'Getting Away With It' was a major chart success in 1989.
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Do you need in-ear monitors?

In-ear monitors (IEMs) are, put simply, an absolute godsend for live performance. As anyone who has battled against feedback squeals, or struggled to hear themselves against the crack of a snare drum, these things will change your life. The premise is simple; instead of relying on wedge monitors at the...
Musiccrfashionbook.com

Lorde Has Finally Returned to Music... with a Fresh New Era

Lorde is back. After a nearly four-year break from music, the New Zealand singer is all about sunshine with her fresh single, "Solar Power." Gone are the days of liabilities and hard feelings. A new era of summer nights, carefree dancing, and glowing vibrations has arrived—in head-to-toe yellow. This content...
MusicBillboard

What’s On Vinyl, And Why

Feeding the boom, from Tom Petty and Pearl Jam to Pop Smoke and Harry Styles. For the past year, hallowed jazz label Blue Note Records has reissued dozens of titles on vinyl, from classics such as Cannonball Adderley’s Somethin’ Else to obscurities like Tina Brooks’ The Waiting Game. And somehow, each one succeeds — the label’s Classic and Tone Poet audiophile series combined to sell 500,000 LPs in 2020. But as they look to build on this success, how do they choose which albums to press?
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

What to wear for a staycation in the UK this summer

I love the challenge of packing a perfect holiday capsule wardrobe. And with summer staycations permitted, my weekend bag is already out and awaiting its contents. Even a summer staycation trip in the UK demands a flexible wardrobe. The weather can, as always, be changeable, so anything you pack has to work especially hard.
Minoritiesthepopnews.com

Loki, the Trickster God of Mischief is Genderfluid ?

Loki is now officially said to be a genderfluid icon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kate Herron, the director of the Disney+ series confirmed the news as the recent teaser was released online. She told, “I would say that details are marked in but it is something acknowledged.”. “He’s gender...
TV & Videosforeverdelmarva.com

Showbiz Lowdown

Royal commentators are criticizing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, after the duchess released her 107-second children’s audiobook– which costs $15. One critic of Meghan Markle’s audiobook noted that it is so short and disproportionately pricey, it costs 8 cents per word. Slammed as a juvenile and amateurish effort on the...
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

Jaboukie Young-White, Issa Rae Team for 'Gang's All Queer' Series at HBO

Jaboukie Young-White is set to develop the book “The Gang’s All Queer: The Lives of Gay Gang Members” by Vanessa R. Panfil at HBO with Issa Rae attached as an executive producer. In the half-hour series, a closeted twenty-something in Chicago, grieving a gang-related death, ditches college to find reckless...
MoviesVanity Fair

How In the Heights Can—and Should—Define This Oscar Season

Jon M. Chu’s vibrant musical is more than a much-needed blockbuster event for Hollywood. If the Oscars, at their best, tell a story about the state of Hollywood and its art—Chicago reviving the movie-musical; The Hurt Locker marking a long-overdue milestone for female filmmakers; this year’s winner Nomadland embodying a difficult year of solitude and reflection—then next year’s ceremony ought to be a celebration. Not too many months ago, the industry looked in dire straits, with theaters shuttering and production ceasing around the world. While more than a degree of uncertainty remains, the temperature has since changed, just in time for summer. The country is opening back up; the box office is roaring back to life. We’re reconnecting with one another, and joy is in the air.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Consider this Zoey’s swan song. Following the finale of the second season, Peacock has passed on picking up the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for a third season, following failed negotiations to move the series from NBC to its sister streaming platform. The Jane Levy-led series follows an intelligent computer coder in...
Moviesfocusnewspaper.com

Theater, Streaming & Blu-Ray

The Conjuring: The Devil made Me Do It (** ½) The third film based (extremely loosely) on the files of famed paranormal investigators, Ed and Loraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), suffers from a change in directors. James Wan, who helmed the first two installments, has stepped back and has been succeeded by Michael Chaves. Chaves does an admirable job but he doesn’t quite have the directorial prowess that Wan exhibited in the previous films.
Musicblackthen.com

Theresa Merritt Hines: Stage, Film, and Television Actress & Singer

Theresa Hines was an American stage, film, and television actress and singer. Theresa Merritt Hines was born on September 24, 1922, in Emporia, Virginia. As a teen, Hines appeared on a radio show, targeting black audiences, entitled “Parisian Tailor’s Colored Kiddie Hour.”. She studied at the Settlement School of Music...
Beauty & Fashiondnyuz.com

What Should I Wear to a Funeral?

I anticipate, sadly, attending funerals — older family members, very close relatives and friends — in the coming warm-weather months and, most probably, into the fall and winter, Covid-related and not. Can you advise what to wear? I need to be prepared. — Edith, New York. N.Y. This is indeed...
MoviesNewsTimes

'MacGruber' Series at Peacock Casts Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Mickey Rourke

The trio of acting legends joins previously announced cast members Will Forte, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe. In the eight-episode series, after rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Rourke). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Phillippe) in order to defeat the forces of evil.
MoviesDispatch

What to stream this weekend: HBO Max musical 'In the Heights,' Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

While movie theaters are mostly back up and running for the summer season, new streaming films are still coming home to entertain you and your family. This weekend, "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu tackles the movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's pre-"Hamilton" Broadway hit for HBO Max, Mark Wahlberg sees past lives in a Paramount+ sci-fi action thriller, a lost George Romero film is unearthed by Shudder, and Gina Rodriguez fights sleep deprivation in a Netflix family drama.