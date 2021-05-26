In-ear monitors: What they are, why singers wear them

Jon M. Chu’s vibrant musical is more than a much-needed blockbuster event for Hollywood. If the Oscars, at their best, tell a story about the state of Hollywood and its art—Chicago reviving the movie-musical; The Hurt Locker marking a long-overdue milestone for female filmmakers; this year’s winner Nomadland embodying a difficult year of solitude and reflection—then next year’s ceremony ought to be a celebration. Not too many months ago, the industry looked in dire straits, with theaters shuttering and production ceasing around the world. While more than a degree of uncertainty remains, the temperature has since changed, just in time for summer. The country is opening back up; the box office is roaring back to life. We’re reconnecting with one another, and joy is in the air.