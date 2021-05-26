University of Minnesota Crookston graduate recognized with diversity award
A recent University of Minnesota Crookston graduate has been recognized for advancing equity, diversity and inclusion across the University of Minnesota system. Rose Kanssole, a 2020 agricultural business graduate, was honored during a virtual Equity and Diversity Spring Convening on May 20. The celebration included alumni, donors, community organizations and corporate entities, in recognizing the students, staff and faculty that exemplify the University's commitment to equity and diversity.