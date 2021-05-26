University of Minnesota Crookston graduate recognized with diversity award

Each year, Clark University’s Senior Awards recognize members of the graduating class for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the campus community. This year, Clark is honoring nine members of the Class of 2021 with Outstanding Contribution Awards and Special Recognition Senior Awards that commend their leadership roles across various areas of the University — from advocacy and student support to student life and wellness. The University also will recognize graduates’ exceptional academic contributions through the Howard Bonar Jefferson Award and Paul P. Vouras ’51 Social Science Award, as well as the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society, Fiat Lux Honor Society, and Gryphon and Pleiades Honor Society.