University of Minnesota Crookston graduate recognized with diversity award

By Adam Kurtz
Grand Forks Herald
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent University of Minnesota Crookston graduate has been recognized for advancing equity, diversity and inclusion across the University of Minnesota system. Rose Kanssole, a 2020 agricultural business graduate, was honored during a virtual Equity and Diversity Spring Convening on May 20. The celebration included alumni, donors, community organizations and corporate entities, in recognizing the students, staff and faculty that exemplify the University's commitment to equity and diversity.

