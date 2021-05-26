What, essentially, is going on with the border?

EXCLUSIVE – Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., invited Vice President Harris to go to the U.S.-Mexico border simply miles from his district on the outskirts of San Diego. “The situations that she noticed on the border when she was a senator … have deteriorated on account of the insurance policies of this administration, and she or he must see that firsthand,” Issa informed Fox Information in an unique interview. “Anybody who sees that can, in actual fact, decide that a number of the polices carried out within the first 100 days of this administration should be reversed. … Until you need open borders.”