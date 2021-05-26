What, essentially, is going on with the border?
Welcome to Corridors. We’ve been sharing this space with contributors as obsessed as we are with policy and Canadian politics. Today’s guest host is Dr. Laurie Trautman, director of the Border Policy Research Institute at Western Washington University. Laurie is a global fellow with the Woodrow Wilson Center and a fellow with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute. As someone who both studies the border, and lives next to it, we welcome her insights on a timely preoccupation. Over to you, Laurie. — Sue Allan, editor of POLITICO Canada.www.politico.com