Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Trump’s Waters of the USA rule being challenged in court

By Amie Winters
WEAU-TV 13
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - When check-off programs became the norm back in the 1980s, the idea was to use the producer’s investments in their commodities for promotion, research and education of a specific commodity. But now more and more people are charging that that mission is getting rather fuzzy. So now lawmakers from 11 different states are asking the USDA to conduct a new vote on the $1 a head Beef Check-off. They say they have proof that some of the check-off dollars are being funneled away from their original intent and is being used by private associations that do not specifically represent U.S. beef. No word yet on if the USDA is leaning toward conducting a new vote.

www.weau.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crop Insurance#U S District Court#U S Government#Open Court#Weau#Waters Of The Usa Rule#Conservatives#Republicans#House#Cubans#Navigable Waterways#U S Beef#Lawmakers#Government Support#Senators#Proof#Water Issues#Check Off Programs#Private Associations#Democrat Amy Klobuchar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Agriculture
Country
Cuba
News Break
EPA
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Message to Trump: This is why you lost the election

There is a compelling scene in the 2014 blockbuster movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” in which the Peter Quill character, played by Chris Pratt, is threatened by the Yondu character, played by Michael Rooker. Yondu looks menacingly into Quill’s eyes and declares, “When I picked you up as a kid, these boys wanted to eat you. ... I saved your life.” Quill screams back in his defense, “Oh, will you shut up about that? ... Normal people don’t even think about eating someone else, much less that person having to be grateful for it.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Union’s challenge to Trump impeachment memo is moot: 4th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said the largest union representing federal employees cannot challenge a now-withdrawn memo that barred federal workers from advocating for or against former President Donald Trump’s impeachment. A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the American Federation of Government...
Arizona StatePosted by
Newsweek

GOP Election Analyst 'Aghast' at Arizona Audit as State Senator Threatens U.S. Attorney General

A Republican election analyst who voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election said he's "just aghast" at the way the GOP-backed election audit in Arizona's Maricopa County has moved forward. Meanwhile, a Republican state senator threatened to imprison Attorney General Merrick Garland after he announced that the Justice Department would scrutinize any post-election audits to ensure they comply with voting laws.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump releases list of claims he says he got right and media missed: 'Right about everything before election'

Former President Donald Trump released a statement outlining several examples of claims that he says he was falsely maligned for and has now been vindicated on. In a pair of emails, Trump said he was “right about everything” leading up to the election and that legacy media outlets had disingenuously “lied” about his claims to make him look bad.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden appears to violate British royal protocol

President Joe Biden, like many before him, appeared to violate the norms around visiting the queen of the United Kingdom. Various world leaders and British royals gathered at the Eden Project in Cornwall for the G-7’s inaugural dinner Friday night, which was when the president committed his faux pas. It...
Congress & CourtsThe Hill

Senate confirms first Muslim American federal judge

U.S. magistrate Judge Zahid Quraishi will serve as a U.S. District Judge for New Jersey. Quraishi has spent most of his career in the public sector. On Thursday, the U.S. Senate confirmed the first Muslim American federal judge to serve as a U.S. District Judge for New Jersey. Zahid Quraishi...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Speaker Donald Trump? It could happen.

Could former President Donald Trump be heading for the House of Representatives? In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza discusses the possibility of Trump making a run at House leadership — through Florida.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

It's not just Manchin: No electoral mandate stalls Democrats' leftist agenda

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) recently closed the door on two of the most radical foundational changes threatening the nation: H.R.1, the For the People Act, and a proposal to end the Senate filibuster. While the left is focused on attacking him, they are missing the point. The true culprit for their angst can be found in last November’s elections, whose outcomes provided no mandate to fundamentally change America.
POTUSMSNBC

Republican governors face an unexpected problem: primary rivals

About a year ago at this time, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) was among the nation's most popular governors, having been credited with a sensible pandemic response, and it seemed likely that the Republican governor was on track for a relatively easy re-election campaign in 2022 in his increasingly "red" state.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

House Republicans who voted to oust Taylor Greene demand Pelosi do same for Ilhan Omar

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans who broke with the party in February to remove Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments after making controversial comments, are now demanding that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. from her assignments amid backlash over statements likening the United States and Israel to the Taliban and Hamas.