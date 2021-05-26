Cancel
Where is Moonbeam going? Situation Overview

By NewsBTC
NEWSBTC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoonbeam is a blockchain project built back in January 2020 as a way to tackle cross-chain interoperability challenges, it is an Ethereum compatible smart contract parachain on Polkadot. For those who are not familiar with Polkadot, it is a multi-blockchain platform where projects can have their own blockchain designed to meet their specific needs rather than use a general-purpose blockchain that might not have all they need. The Polkadot network contains several projects such as Acala Network, Kilt, etc. One of such is the Moonbeam network.

www.newsbtc.com
