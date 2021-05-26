ABEYCHAIN – The Next Generation Protocol that Solves the Blockchain Trilemma

Blockchain technology has come a long way since Bitcoin was introduced over a decade ago. While the number of use cases for blockchain technology continues to grow, there is one inherent problem that comes back to haunt the developer community – scalability. Many attempts to solve the scalability issue have ended up compromising speed or the level of decentralization. In fact, this endless cycle now has a name, Blockchain Trilemma. But not for long as ABEYCHAIN 2.0 may have just solved it.