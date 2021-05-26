Wall Street opening higher as inflation fears ease

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday as inflation fears ease and investors look ahead to data expected to show economic growth accelerating in the U.S. Investors have worried that stronger inflation might prompt governments and central banks to withdraw economic stimulus, but they’ve been reassured by comments from Fed officials that they see no need yet to change course. A report due Thursday is expected to show the U.S. economy accelerated last quarter after growing at an annual rate of 4.3% in 2020′s final quarter. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong on Wednesday.