Art installation features 200 sculptural 'sneakers' fashioned from high-end trash

By Kelsey Ables
Washington Post
 16 days ago

At first glance, artist Andy Yoder's new installation at Cultural DC's mobile art gallery looks like the kind of well-designed shoe store you'd find along M Street in Georgetown. Hundreds of "sneakers" line the walls, commanding attention with their pristine order. But the sneakers themselves — colorful, text-filled and representing not Nike or Adidas but clashing brands from Fanta to Comme des Garcons to Ziploc — send your mind whirring into overdrive, unable to process it all. Yoder likens it to walking into Times Square.

www.washingtonpost.com
State
Oregon State
#Art Gallery#Art Installation#Consumer Goods#Art#Luxury Store#Nike Shoe#Home Furnishings#Cultural Dc#Fanta#Comme Des Garcons#Nike Air Jordan#Mcdonald#Kellogg#Frosted Flakes#Krispy Kreme#Heinz Ketchup#Clorox#Sneaker Form#Game Winning Sneakers#Trash
