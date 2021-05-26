Art installation features 200 sculptural ‘sneakers’ fashioned from high-end trash
At first glance, artist Andy Yoder’s new installation at Cultural DC’s mobile art gallery looks like the kind of well-designed shoe store you’d find along M Street in Georgetown. Hundreds of “sneakers” line the walls, commanding attention with their pristine order. But the sneakers themselves — colorful, text-filled and representing not Nike or Adidas but clashing brands from Fanta to Comme des Garcons to Ziploc — send your mind whirring into overdrive, unable to process it all. Yoder likens it to walking into Times Square.www.washingtonpost.com