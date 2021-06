If an actor wants longevity and happiness in Hollywood, they need to be extremely choosey about the projects they take on. For example, Emma Stone narrowly avoided being cast in a terrible movie that would've tanked her career and George Clooney turns down roles alongside a famous actor that he hates just to actually enjoy what he's making. These are smart decisions that keep an actor on the course that they want to be on. That doesn't mean they can't make the occasional strange decision, such as when Matt Damon cameoed in EuroTrip... Seriously, what was that about!?