Does this bill have a shot? Ohio became a laughingstock this week, after legislative testimony at the Statehouse from a vaccine skeptical physician who linked the coronavirus shots to 5G cell towers and bodies becoming magnetized. The sponsor of the vaccine “discrimination” measure that was the subject of the testimony said the attention has hurt the bill’s shot at becoming law. Laura Hancock looks beyond the spectacle and into the concerns of medical and business experts who say the bill is dangerous, partly because it would prevent schools, daycares, businesses and government from requiring vaccines for their employees, students and clients, among other requirements.