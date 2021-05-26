Cancel
My 1053 WJLT

Ellis Park Holding Auditions For National Anthem Singers

By Travis Sams
 17 days ago
You have the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at one of the biggest staples in the Tri-State, Ellis Park. Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky is such a fun place to visit. There's so much there for the whole family to enjoy. Horse racing, food, gambling, and more can all be found at Ellis Park. My favorite days to visit are whenever they do the wiener dog races. They are so entertaining to watch run around the track at Henderson.

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

