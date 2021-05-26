Ellis Park Holding Auditions For National Anthem Singers

Taylor Merriss from the Evansville Police Department joined us again this week for another edition of You Down With EPD? I had an idea of where the conversation was going – we planned to talk about her recent trip to Texas; we wanted to get her thoughts on our question of the day; and we wanted to talk about her upcoming charity boxing match at Guns & Hoses 2021 – but I had NO idea things were going to take such a dark turn. To be clear, none of this was Taylor’s fault – all the blame belongs to Liberty alone. More on that in just a minute – there is something else I want to discuss first.