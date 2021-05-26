Cancel
Wolverine 1000 Mile X Rawlings Boots

By Amos Kwon
coolmaterial.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolverine’s latest iteration of their iconic 1000 Mile Boots is the result of a collaboration with Rawlings, the official maker of baseball gloves for the major leagues. Made in the USA with the same supple but tough Horween Heart of the Hide Baseball Glove leather, the boots were created to celebrate Father’s Day, which is more than appropriate given the generations of fathers and sons who have enjoyed America’s favorite pastime together. The Rawlings logo found on the gloves shows up on the tongue, and a red heel matches the tongue patch. The Goodyear welt construction and stitchdown sole mean great longevity and easy resoling. The boots also come with a custom embossed baseball fob and two pairs of rawhide laces in matching and contrasting colors.

