The 11th-ranked Georgia men’s golf team will begin its quest for another national championship this week in the Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional. The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed for the Regional, which will be held at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club. Joining Georgia and host/top seed Florida State will be No. 3 Liberty, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Georgia Tech, No. 6 Georgia Southern, No. 7 TCU, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Kansas, No. 10 Southern Cal, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 12 Davidson, No. 13 Florida A&M, and No. 14 Long Island University.