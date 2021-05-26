Stars Must Make Smart Decisions With Free Agents
Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill has some big decisions to make in the upcoming offseason with depth pieces like Jamie Oleksiak, Andrew Cogliano, and Blake Comeau hitting the unrestricted market, among others, and a restricted free agent pool that includes Miro Heiskanen, Joel Kiviranta, and Jason Dickinson. As is the norm in the signing period, teams will sign players for much more value than their stats suggest. Using Evolving-Hockey’s brilliant value projection tool which uses a player’s Standing Points Above Replacement (SPAR) to calculate their projected contract value, we are going to be analyzing the key players that Mr. Nill has to sign and which of them gives him the most bang for their buck.thehockeywriters.com