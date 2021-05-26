Stars Must Make Smart Decisions With Free Agents

There is a lot of talk about the importance of this summer for the Dallas Stars. After a disappointing 2021 season, the Stars are hopeful to put all of the pieces together and have arguably their best chance to make a run in 2021-22. In order for that to happen though, they need to tread carefully and tactically in the time leading up to puck drop in October. There are many factors that can affect how the roster will look this fall. If the organization takes the right steps, this team will have high expectations. However, we have seen how easy it is for those expectations to disappear.