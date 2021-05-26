Zeolitic imidazolate framework-L membrane improves carbon dioxide separation efficiency
Metal-organic framework (MOF) membranes are promising for energy-efficient chemical separations. However, the microstructural design of these membranes remains challenging. Recently, a research group led by Prof. Yang Weishen and Dr. Ban Yujie from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences proposed a zeolitic imidazolate framework (ZIF)-L membrane with a membrane-interlocked-support composite architecture for H2/CO2 separation.phys.org