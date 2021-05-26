Jorge Linares: Devin Haney is trying a different level now, he will run all night

A lot has been made of Devin Haney stepping up to a new level on Saturday, when he defends his WBC lightweight title against Jorge Linares. But not much of it has really come from the side of Linares (47-5, 29 KO), the 35-year-old Venezuelan veteran and multiple-time world champion. It seems most of the conversation has been about how Haney will do with Linares, and not so much how Linares will do with Haney.