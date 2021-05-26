Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Jorge Linares: Devin Haney is trying a different level now, he will run all night

By Scott Christ
Bad Left Hook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot has been made of Devin Haney stepping up to a new level on Saturday, when he defends his WBC lightweight title against Jorge Linares. But not much of it has really come from the side of Linares (47-5, 29 KO), the 35-year-old Venezuelan veteran and multiple-time world champion. It seems most of the conversation has been about how Haney will do with Linares, and not so much how Linares will do with Haney.

www.badlefthook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Linares
Person
Devin Haney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Run All Night#I Will Follow Him#Boxing#Combat#Show Champion#World Champion#Wbc#Venezuelan#Nv Streaming#Badlefthook Com Haney#Veteran#Athleticism#Kos#Talent#Fight#Conversation#Respect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Linares in great shape to face Haney

Multiple former world champion Jorge Linares is motivated to prove that he is still one of the best lightweights today. Linares will challenge WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney on May 29 on a card that will be broadcast by DAZN from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Jorge, who is training at the Teiken Boxing Gym, the most famous boxing gym in Japan since 1926, reports in excellent shape and training for this important commitment.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney wants Teofimo Lopez after Linares fight on May 29th

By Allan Fox: Trainer Bill Haney says that his son Devin Haney wants to fight Teofimo Lopez next provided that both guys win their interim matches against Jorge Linares and George Kambosos Jr first. Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) will be defending his WBC ‘regular’ lightweight title against Linares (47-5, 29...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez Sr: Sulaiman said Franchise belt the most prestigious WBC strap

By Sean Jones: Teofimo Lopez Sr still insists that his son Teofimo Jr is the undisputed lightweight champion despite the boxing public viewing him as merely a three-belt unified champ due to him holding the giveaway WBC Franchise strap rather than the true belt. Many of the fans view the Franchise title as a “fake belt” given to champions that want to duck their opposition.
Combat Sportsjammin1057.com

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares WBC World Light Title Fight is Fan Favorite

Devin Haney looks to defend the WBC lightweight title for the third time against former three-division champion Jorge Linares on Saturday, May 29, 7pm ET from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Haney”s (25-0, 18 KOs) successfully defended the WBC belt with lopsided decision wins over Alfredo Santiago in November 2019 and most recently, Yuriorkis Gamboa in November. While it isn’t fellow lightweight stars Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis or Teofimo Lopez, “The Dream” understands that Linares is by far the biggest name on his resume.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Haney vs Linares predictions: Who wins the fight?

Saturday night on DAZN, Devin Haney returns to defend his WBC lightweight title against veteran Jorge Linares, a four-division titlist who will be Haney’s stiffest test to date on paper. Does the 22-year-old prove out, or will the 35-year-old Linares expose some weaknesses in the young man’s game?. Scott Christ...
Las Vegas, NVBoxing Scene

Devin Haney-Jorge Linares Weigh-In Results From Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Jorge Linares made the lightweight limit so comfortably for his fight against Devin Haney that the former champion is confident he could get down to the junior lightweight maximum of 130 pounds if necessary. The Venezuelan veteran officially weighed 134 pounds Friday for their 12-round, 135-pound championship...
Combat Sportsdazn.com

Devin Haney must be careful against Jorge Linares, claims Sergio Mora

The WBC lightweight champion is in action this weekend. Sergio Mora believes that Devin Haney should be careful in his fight against experienced lightweight Jorge Linares. Linares has held belts across three weight classes and the 35-year-old Venezuelan believes he can spring a surprise at the weekend as the pair fight for Haney’s WBC belt this Saturday in an event shown globally on DAZN.
Combat SportsYardbarker

Matchroom on DAZN: Haney vs. Linares Picks

WBC World Lightweight Championship: Devin Haney (c) (25-0) vs. Jorge Linares (47-5) Luke Irwin: Linares might not be quite what he was, but that Loma fight wasn’t that long ago. He’s still a problem. Linares is going to give Haney all he can handle and keep him on his toes, but Haney is just too young, too fast, and too athletic. Haney via UD.
Combat Sportsdazn.com

Jorge Linares says Devin Haney has no power following thrilling battle

Jorge Linares wasn't impressed with Devin Haney's punch power on Saturday night. Jorge Linares was expected to be a stern test for Devin Haney, and the Venezuelan veteran lived up to his billing with a spirited display against the young WBC lightweight champion. Using all his experience, Linares showed glimpses...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Jorge Linares: Can't Compare Me To Gamboa; This Is A Huge Step Up For Devin Haney

LAS VEGAS – Devin Haney will box a three-weight world champion in a second straight fight Saturday night. That’s about all, according to Jorge Linares, that he and Yuriorkis Gamboa have in common at this stage of their lengthy careers. The 35-year-old Linares is four years younger than Gamboa and the former WBA/WBC lightweight champion is certain that he is a much fresher fighter than the Cuban-born boxer Haney defeated by unanimous decision in their 12-rounder November 7.
Las Vegas, NVitrboxing.com

Devin Haney Defeats Jorge Linares, Plus Undercards Results

Las Vegas, NV – WBC lightweight world champion Devin Haney (26-0, 15 KOs), defeated former four-time, and three-division world champion Jorge Linares (47-6, 29 KOs), live from Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV, by way of a unanimous decision, as Haney puts forth a performance worthy of the stardom he has received as the judges scored it 115-113, 116-112 x2.
Combat Sportsdazn.com

Devin Haney overcomes adversity to secure unanimous decision win over Jorge Linares in WBC lightweight title defense

Devin Haney took care of business in his toughest test to date. The thought among boxing pundits was that Devin Haney needed a signature win on his stellar resume. Haney got what he needed on Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., by defeating Jorge Linares by unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 115-113) to retain the WBC lightweight title. DAZN News scored the fight 117-111 for Haney.