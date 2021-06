Ariados received a few new upgrades in Pokémon Go for the start of the Battle League Season 8. Nearly all of its meta attacks received a small change, and it also learned how to use the Bug-type attack lunge. These are all beneficial to the Pokémon, and while it might not still be one of the better Pokémon that is consistently being used in the Great League, it’s a good Pokémon depending on what team you want to use with it and what Pokémon you want to have in your team.