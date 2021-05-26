William Buckner Swift

John 10:42, “And in that place many believed in Jesus.”. Who are the many in this place? Maybe some of them had come with Jesus from Jerusalem, but more than likely they are the ones who are already there, who live there, who remember John the Baptist being so busy in their area. More than likely, many of them have been baptized by John. But there can be no doubt that these people had heard about what Jesus had been doing; the teaching, the miracles, the good deeds, the confrontations with the religious leaders. And now they have an opportunity to see and hear him for themselves.