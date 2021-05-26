William Buckner Swift
Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in Washington D.C. on October 31, 1937 and grew up in Arlington, VA. He attended Stratford Jr. High and Washington-Lee High in Arlington, graduated from American University and served in the United Sates Navy for eight years. Bill had a long and successful career in the banking industry. Upon retirement he and his beloved wife Betty of 35 years moved to their beautiful home on the Lake in the Northern Neck.