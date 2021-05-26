Cancel
Obituaries

William Buckner Swift

 17 days ago

Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in Washington D.C. on October 31, 1937 and grew up in Arlington, VA. He attended Stratford Jr. High and Washington-Lee High in Arlington, graduated from American University and served in the United Sates Navy for eight years. Bill had a long and successful career in the banking industry. Upon retirement he and his beloved wife Betty of 35 years moved to their beautiful home on the Lake in the Northern Neck.

Obituaries
Obituariesalloaadvertiser.com

William Mclellan

McLELLAN William In loving memory of my dear son William, who passed away 11th June 2012. The garden gates stood open, God saw you needed rest, His garden must be beautiful, Because he only takes the best. From Mum and Andrew.
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

Melanie Williams

Ashley Davis talks about the Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center at Cabrini Hospital. The Walmart/Sam's Club CMN Campaign is about to begin, and Kellie Veillon discusses how you can help.
Sutter Creek, CAledger.news

Wedding Announcements: Swift & Burgess Marry

Mayla Swift and Tyler Burgess were married on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Swift-Schafer Ranch in Sutter Creek. Mayla is the daughter of Jim Swift and Cathy Castillo of Sutter Creek, while Tyler is the son of Ernie and Trudi (Truscott) Burgess of Sutter Creek. The best man was Kyle Burgess, accompanied by groomsmen Tim Adams and Jake Morgenstern. The Maid of Honor was Valerie Talli, accompanied by bridesmaids Anna Jorgensen and Dania Ear. The flower girl was Chloe Burgess, the ring bearer was Easton Burgess, with retired Amador County Sheriff Martin Ryan serving as the officiant. The reception was held at the Italian Benevolent Society.
ReligionMarshall News Messenger

Seth Buckner: A wise search

For many years, an archaeologist named Howard Carter searched in vain for the tomb of King Tutankhamen. Most of his peers believed it was a futile search, but Carter disagreed. For more than thirty years he continued his search. Finally, his last sponsor decided to stop funding the project. In...
ReligionWashington Post

'An unusual nun': Socialite-turned-monastic Ann Russell Miller dies at 92

(RNS) — Ann Russell Miller was not a woman of moderation. A San Francisco socialite, Miller spent her early adult years chairing benefit galas, vacationing on yachts along the Mediterranean and amassing a designer shoe collection that, her son told the San Francisco Chronicle, made Imelda Marcos’ ”look pitiful by comparison.”
Obituariesledburyreporter.co.uk

Alfred Ronald (Ron) Powell

POWELL Alfred Ronald 'Ron' Died peacefully at Ross Community Hospital on Monday 31st May 2021 aged 82 years. Much loved Dad, Grandad and good friend to many. Due to current restrictions, attendance at service will be by invitation. Funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Bosbury on Tuesday 15th June 2021 at 3pm. Family flowers only, donations for Bosbury Church. All enquiries to Ledbury Funeral Services, 132 The Homend, Ledbury. HR8 1BZ. Tel: 01531 633388.
ReligionChristianNewsWire

Will Washington, DC Get Its First Canonized Saint in Father Al Schwartz?

Biographer tells story of heroic priest on the path to sainthood. SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Father Aloysius Schwartz once lived in a rundown shack in South Korea with no running water or electricity. The rats kept him awake at night, yet he was raising millions of dollars through the goodwill of Americans to feed the poor he served. He knew he had to live like those he served did. A new book by Kevin Wells, PRIEST AND BEGGAR: THE HEROIC LIFE OF VENERABLE ALOYSIUS SCHWARTZ (Ignatius Press), tells the remarkable story of this Nobel Peace Prize-nominated priest who lived in the squalors of South Korea, the Philippines and Mexico in efforts to bring Christ to the most desolate of society.
Obituariesrichardhartley.com

Harold Jackson obituary

Harold Jackson, who has died aged 88, was one of the few journalists to have served the Guardian under four editors – AP Wadsworth, Alastair Hetherington, Peter Preston and Alan Rusbridger – although in his case only just four. Shortly after Rusbridger became editor in 1995, Jackson – Harry, as he was always known – sent a note round on the editorial computer system, which he had played a major part in building, saying simply: “Goodbye.”
Religionthecoastlandtimes.com

Weekly Devotion – John 10:42

John 10:42, “And in that place many believed in Jesus.”. Who are the many in this place? Maybe some of them had come with Jesus from Jerusalem, but more than likely they are the ones who are already there, who live there, who remember John the Baptist being so busy in their area. More than likely, many of them have been baptized by John. But there can be no doubt that these people had heard about what Jesus had been doing; the teaching, the miracles, the good deeds, the confrontations with the religious leaders. And now they have an opportunity to see and hear him for themselves.
Obituariestowndock.net

Rick Smith, 1944 - 2021

B — efore passing away in April, Rick Smith noted his greatest failure, telling partner Mary Maxwell that he had failed to convince her that saltine crackers were a staple combining all major food groups. He was 76. Rick was an artist, adventurer, and caretaker. He was possessed of a...
Des Plaines, ILamericamagazine.org

Cloistered nun and mother of 10 Ann Russell Miller dies at 92

(RNS) — Ann Russell Miller was not a woman of moderation. A San Francisco socialite, Miller spent her early adult years chairing benefit galas, vacationing on yachts along the Mediterranean and amassing a designer shoe collection that, her son told the San Francisco Chronicle, made Imelda Marcos’ “look pitiful by comparison.”
Religionop.org

New Rector of the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum)

ROME – The Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) in Rome has named a new Rector Magnficus, fr. Thomas Joseph White, O.P. The Congregation for Catholic Education has given approval for the appointment by fr. Gerard Timoner OP, Master of the Order of Preachers, of fr. Thomas Joseph White, OP as Rector Magnificus of the Pontifical University of St Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) in Rome. Fr. Thomas Joseph, a member of the Dominican Province of St. Joseph (USA), is currently the director of the Angelicum’s Thomistic Institute and professor of theology.
Religionucatholic.com

Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

In the midst of the second world war Pope Pius XII put the whole world under the special protection of our Savior’s Mother by consecrating it to her Immaculate Heart, and in 1944 he decreed that in the future the whole Church should celebrate the feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. This is not a new devotion. In the seventeenth century, St. John Eudes preached it together with that of the Sacred Heart; in the nineteenth century, Pius VII and Pius IX allowed several churches to celebrate a feast of the Pure Heart of Mary. Pius XII instituted today’s feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary for the whole Church, so as to obtain by her intercession “peace among nations, freedom for the Church, the conversion of sinners, the love of purity and the practice of virtue” (Decree of May 4, 1944).
Penn, PATitusville Herald

In Penn’s Woods: Robert Jackson on labor, leisure, and life

In June, 1930, a 38-year-old attorney named Robert Jackson gave a commencement address at the high school in Dunkirk, New York. Jackson was still a “country lawyer” practicing in nearby Jamestown and three years away from going to Washington to serve as a tax lawyer in the Roosevelt Administration. He would become the nation’s solicitor general, attorney general, and a justice on the supreme court.
Peoria, ILhoiabc.com

Family members mourn deaths of two brothers found in vehicle Wednesday evening

PEORIA (HOI) -- Family members are mourning the deaths of two brothers who were found together in a vehicle on Wednesday. "You know, once they leave the home and out of our sight, you don't know what these kids get into," aunt Linda Barnes said. "You could raise your kids up to the best you know how … All I know is I just keep my faith and keep praying."
Horatio, SCItem

FRANK WILLIAMS

DALZELL - Frank Williams, 79, widower of Thomasina C. Hunter Williams, departed this life on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Columbia. He was born on April 11, 1942, in Horatio, to the late Harriett Williams Ricks and New Weathers. Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later by Whites...
Obituariesbryancountypatriot.com

Tanner Williams

Tanner Wayne Williams age 30 of Caddo, Okla. passed away on May 29, 2021 at his home. Tanner was born on April 15, 1991 in Durant to Don and Lori (Horton) Williams. Tanner attended school at Caddo and Coalgate. He worked on the pipeline and he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, dancing and he loved a good glass of whiskey.
Advocacykmaland.com

William Hines

Country folks are often quick to volunteer to help neighbors. Many have a can-do attitude. Though some have an independent streak, they know how to work together for a common goal. Sometimes those attributes serve a neighborhood or a community – or a whole nation.