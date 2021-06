June 18, 2021 - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1716 on Friday, which renames Tampa Bay area roads the names of fallen officers. In Pinellas County, County Road 611 between Keystone Road and Forelock Road will now be “Deputy Michael J. Magli Memorial Road." Magli lost his life on Feb. 17, 2021, while attempting to stop a drunk driver who had been leading authorities on a high-speed chase. Magli was the first Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy ever to be killed in the line of duty, according to the governor's office. The bill also designates State Road 60 between Interstate 75 and Phillip Lee Boulevard in Hillsborough County as “Sergeant Brian LaVigne Road,” and Interstate 275 between East Sligh Avenue and East Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Hillsborough County as “Officer Jesse Madsen Memorial Highway.” DeSantis was joined at the commemoration by the families of the fallen officers.