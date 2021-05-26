Nanostructured tin gas sensors could help the world tackle the climate crisis
Researchers from the University of Surrey believe that tin-based gas sensors could help track and control harmful nitrogen (NO2) gases that pollute our planet. In a paper published by the Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics (PCCP) journal, researchers from Surrey, in collaboration with colleagues from São Paulo State University (UNESP), Brazil, detail how gas sensor devices can play an important role in the fight against climate change by monitoring emission sources such as nitrogenous gasses.phys.org