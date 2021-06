Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) today announced that its board of directors is evaluating strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. The Company has engaged the firm of Hodges Ward Elliott to market for sale the 15 hotels portfolio owned by the company. Leading the Hodges Ward Elliott team in the marketing of the outperforming high quality select service and extended stay portfolio, located mostly in very desirable secondary markets, will be Dan Peek, President of HWE’s Hotel Group and Clint Hodges, Managing Director and leader of the firm’s select service team. Although the Company expects significant interest in the marketing initiative, there can be no assurance that a transaction will occur at the conclusion of the process.