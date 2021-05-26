Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

To sting or not to sting? How bees organize defense behaviors

By University of Konstanz
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen do bees sting and how do they organize their collective defense behavior against predators? An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the Universities of Constance and Innsbruck has provided new insights into these questions. Their study, published in BMC Biology, combined behavioral experiments with an innovative theoretical modeling approach based on projective simulation. It shows that individual bees decide whether to sting—or not—based on the presence and concentration of an alarm pheromone. The scientists suggest that each bee has a likelihood of stinging that is not constant, but shows at least two internal thresholds for the concentration of the pheromone: one to start stinging and one to stop stinging. The computational modeling also revealed how several environmental factors, such as the rate of predator attacks and predator diversity, likely drove the evolution of the honeybees' pheromone-based communication in their defensive behavior.

phys.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Müller
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Organism#Reproduction#Human Behavior#Social Scientists#Social Behavior#Bmc Biology#Western Honeybees#Apis#Projective Simulation#Universities Of Constance#Individual Bees#Real Bees#Guard Bees#African Bees#Bee Populations#Collective Behaviors#Social Insects#Honeybee Communication#Weak Predators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
WildlifeEurekAlert

How butterflies make transparent wings: MBL scientists see the invisible

WOODS HOLE, Mass. -- Many animals have evolved camouflage tactics for self-defense, but some butterflies and moths have taken it even further: They've developed transparent wings, making them almost invisible to predators. A team led by Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) scientists studied the development of one such species, the glasswing...
WildlifeNewswise

The survivability of animal species depends on the number of offspring

Newswise — Researchers from Tel Aviv University took part in a new international study proposing an amendment to the widely accepted theory on the extinction of animal species - by moving the focus from the animal's body size to its reproductive capacity. The researchers found gaps and incompatibilities between mammals and amphibians in the relation between body size and extinction risk: Whereas large mammals bear a smaller number of offspring per birth, leading to higher risk of extinction, larger amphibian females lay more eggs, reducing the threat to the species.
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers develop guide to measure evolution of plants that benefit from others

Plants that facilitate the survival and reproduction of other species can also make them evolve, something that has been ignored in most studies on the subject. Researchers from the Desertification Research Center (CIDE, CSIC-UV-GVA), together with scientists from Mexico and Switzerland, have established a guide to study the evolutionary changes of plants that benefit from other plants.
WildlifePhys.org

Plant functional traits may better explain liana species distributions

Plant functional traits are morphological, physiological or phenological properties that affect plant growth, survival, and reproduction. They hold the promise to explain plant species distribution patterns. However, few studies have linked multiple traits to multiple niche dimensions (i.e., light, water, and nutrients). In a study published in Oecologia, researchers from...
WildlifePhys.org

New research shows that Siberian Neanderthals ate both plants and animals

Neanderthals, extinct cousins of modern humans, occupied Western Eurasia before disappearing and although it was once thought that they traveled as far east as Uzbekistan, in recent years an international research team with the participation of the University of Valencia discovered that they reached two thousand kilometers further East, to the Altai Mountains of Siberia. An international research team led by Domingo Carlos Salazar, CIDEGENT researcher of excellence at the University of Valencia, published today in the Journal of Human Evolution the first attempt to document the diet of a Neanderthal through a unique combination of stable isotope analysis and identification of plant micro-remnants in an individual.
WildlifePosted by
SlashGear

Scientists rewrite the origins of the humble watermelon

A classic summertime treat for picnics and barbecues is a nice, cold watermelon. Researchers have published a new study in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences” that rewrites the origins of the domesticated watermelon we know and love today. The researchers used DNA from greenhouse-grown plants that represent all species and hundreds of varieties of watermelons.
WildlifeNature.com

Root traits explain plant species distributions along climatic gradients yet challenge the nature of ecological trade-offs

Ecological theory is built on trade-offs, where trait differences among species evolved as adaptations to different environments. Trade-offs are often assumed to be bidirectional, where opposite ends of a gradient in trait values confer advantages in different environments. However, unidirectional benefits could be widespread if extreme trait values confer advantages at one end of an environmental gradient, whereas a wide range of trait values are equally beneficial at the other end. Here, we show that root traits explain species occurrences along broad gradients of temperature and water availability, but model predictions only resembled trade-offs in two out of 24 models. Forest species with low specific root length and high root tissue density (RTD) were more likely to occur in warm climates but species with high specific root length and low RTD were more likely to occur in cold climates. Unidirectional benefits were more prevalent than trade-offs: for example, species with large-diameter roots and high RTD were more commonly associated with dry climates, but species with the opposite trait values were not associated with wet climates. Directional selection for traits consistently occurred in cold or dry climates, whereas a diversity of root trait values were equally viable in warm or wet climates. Explicit integration of unidirectional benefits into ecological theory is needed to advance our understanding of the consequences of trait variation on species responses to environmental change.
WildlifeScience Now

A microbial eukaryote with a unique combination of purple bacteria and green algae as endosymbionts

Oxygenic photosynthesizers (cyanobacteria and eukaryotic algae) have repeatedly become endosymbionts throughout evolution. In contrast, anoxygenic photosynthesizers (e.g., purple bacteria) are exceedingly rare as intracellular symbionts. Here, we report on the morphology, ultrastructure, lifestyle, and metagenome of the only “purple-green” eukaryote known. The ciliate Pseudoblepharisma tenue harbors green algae and hundreds of genetically reduced purple bacteria. The latter represent a new candidate species of the Chromatiaceae that lost known genes for sulfur dissimilation. The tripartite consortium is physiologically complex because of the versatile energy metabolism of each partner but appears to be ecologically specialized as it prefers hypoxic sediments. The emergent niche of this complex symbiosis is predicted to be a partial overlap of each partners’ niches and may be largely defined by anoxygenic photosynthesis and possibly phagotrophy. This purple-green ciliate thus represents an extraordinary example of how symbiosis merges disparate physiologies and allows emergent consortia to create novel ecological niches.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Study on plant roots challenges nature of ecological trade-offs

The specific traits of a plant's roots determine the climatic conditions under which a particular plant prevails. A new study led by the University of Wyoming sheds light on this relationship -- and challenges the nature of ecological trade-offs. Daniel Laughlin, an associate professor in the UW Department of Botany...
Animalsinaturalist.org

A description of the PAIN of a Tropical Fire Ant sting

Tropical fire ants ( Solenopsis geminata) are a menacing invasive species. They have conquered most of tropical Asia. And their worst antics are their STINGS! And I wanted to completely document their effects. Bht first, the facts. Minor worker. One sting. Mature colony. Right side of my left index finger.
Internetkjrh.com

Global sting: FBI-run messaging app tricks organized crime

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Criminal gangs divulged plans for moving drug shipments and carrying out killings on a messaging app secretly run by the FBI. That's according to law enforcement agencies that unveiled a global sting operation Tuesday they said dealt an “unprecedented blow” to organized crime. The operation,...
Earth SciencePhys.org

Extremophiles could hold clues for climate change-tackling technologies

Microscopic organisms known as extremophiles inhabit some of the last places on Earth you might expect to find life, from the extreme pressures of the ocean floor to freezing ice caps. Understanding how these microbes survive by interacting with different metals and gases is opening up new knowledge about Earth's elements and their potential uses.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Research grants awarded to regional scientists studying the red sea's coral reef

New York, NY - June 10, 2021 - The Red Sea Reef Foundation (RSRF) has awarded research grants to five scientists from Israel and Jordan who are studying corals in one of the world's largest marine refuges from climate change. Each selected project involves an innovative approach, such as using deep neural networks to derive data on coral reef fish populations, characterizing corals' changing microbiome, and developing coral bioindicators of heavy metal pollution in seawater and of coral resilience to stress from rising ocean temperatures.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

What is a STING antagonist?

Stimulators of interferon genes (STING) are cytosolic sensors associated with the endoplasmic reticulum that respond to the presence of dsDNA in the cytosol, usually indicative of an invading pathogen or self-leaked DNA from damaging events. Image Credit: Christoph Burgstedt/Shutterstock.com. Cytoplasmic DNA is firstly bound with the cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS)...
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

This Weirdly Smart, Creeping Slime Is Redefining Our Understanding of Intelligence

Imagine you're walking into a forest, and you roll over a fallen log with your foot. Fanning out on the underside, there is something moist and yellow – a bit like something you may have sneezed out, if that something was banana-yellow and spread itself out into elegant fractal branches. What you're looking at is the plasmodium form of Physarum polycephalum, the many-headed slime mold. Like other slime molds found in nature, it fills an important ecological role, aiding in the decay of organic matter to recycle it into the food web. This bizarre little organism doesn't have a brain, or a...
WildlifePhys.org

Soil microbes metabolize the same polyphenols found in chocolate, wine

Fruits, vegetables, red wine and chocolate are all rich in polyphenols, natural plant compounds that double as cancer-fighting antioxidants. We can access these foods' health benefits because the microbes in our guts happily feast on them, breaking them down into smaller chemical components. Microbiome scientists at Colorado State University wanted...
WildlifePosted by
101.9 KING FM

UW Professor Leads Research on Ecological Trade-Offs

A new study which was led by the University of Wyoming sheds light on the relationship of ecological trade-offs, as well as challenges the nature of this relationship. Daniel Laughlin, an associate professor in the UW Department of Botany and director of the Global Vegetation Project, led the study, which included researchers from the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research in Leipzig, Germany; Leipzig University; and Wageningen University & Research in Wageningen, Netherlands.
AnimalsPhys.org

Scientists call for improved management of a weedy tree to protect owl habitat

Sweet pittosporum (Pittosporum undulatum) was once a well-behaved tree growing in gullies from Gippsland in Victoria up to Brisbane in Queensland. But it is now a major problem, leading to an almost complete suppression of native vegetation where it has invaded. Programs to clear it have successfully allowed indigenous plants to return, and within 15 years, with moderate follow up, treated sites are well on the way to successful restoration.
EnvironmentPLOS Blogs Network

Plastics in the Environment – Author Perspectives – Part 2 of 2

In 2020, PLOS ONE published a Collection of research articles entitled Plastics in the Environment, submitted to a Call for Papers on this important topic. A year later, we are checking in with some of the authors who are a part of this collection, to hear their thoughts on where this research field is headed, and what all of us can do to support their work.