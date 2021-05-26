Kentucky Tourism Identifies State’s Top Swimming Holes

Delicious coffee that comes to you is on its way to Evansville. If there's one thing that I know about folks in the Evansville area it's that they love their coffee. They will wait in line forever in a drive-thru to get a cup of their favorite drink. Sometimes, you're running behind and don't have time to wait in line before work. That's when you're dragging all day long, wishing you had a cup of coffee to wake you up. It would be nice if the coffee could come to you, right?