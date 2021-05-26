Cancel
TV Series

The Walking Dead set photo reveals first look at Mercer in his red armor

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new photo from the set of The Walking Dead has revealed Michael James Shaw in full costume as Mercer. In the image, which you can see below, Mercer is clad in his famous red armor – and it looks very accurate to the comics, if a little shiny for a zombie apocalypse.

