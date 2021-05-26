The Garden Path Lets You Befriend People With Cute Animal And Vegetable Heads

You could say I'm a little shoe obsessed. I'm one of those people who don't even have enough closet space to fit them all. At my apartment, you'll find shoes in my kitchen drawers, the trunk of my car, and my bathroom cabinets. I just can't stop shopping for them. And it doesn't help that the styles this season are all fire. I know I shouldn't have, but I popped on to The Outnet to see the new pairs on the site, and to no one's surprise, mules, heels, flatforms, and more quickly made their way into my cart. But it's okay—they're on sale. Need a few new pairs in your rotation? Keep scrolling.