The Garden Path Lets You Befriend People With Cute Animal And Vegetable Heads
Developer carrotcake has announced The Garden Path, an upcoming slice-of-life sim where you play as a gardener. It looks really cute. As seen in The Garden Path's announcement trailer, the game sees you dutifully tend to a garden, make tea, fish, decorate your living space, and befriend both the assortment of travelers (who all have animal heads) that wander by and the inhabitants (who all have vegetable heads) that settle down around you.www.gamespot.com