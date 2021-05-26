Cancel
Video Games

The Garden Path Lets You Befriend People With Cute Animal And Vegetable Heads

By Jordan Ramée
Gamespot
 28 days ago

Developer carrotcake has announced The Garden Path, an upcoming slice-of-life sim where you play as a gardener. It looks really cute. As seen in The Garden Path's announcement trailer, the game sees you dutifully tend to a garden, make tea, fish, decorate your living space, and befriend both the assortment of travelers (who all have animal heads) that wander by and the inhabitants (who all have vegetable heads) that settle down around you.

www.gamespot.com
#Vegetable Garden#Animal Crossing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Gardeningmypotatogames.com

Tiny Garden Pals – Animal Crossing Themed Garden Kit

Tiny Garden Pals are Animal Crossing themed garden kits, and come with everything you need to grow a variety of included seeds. Tiny Garden Pals pack everything you need to start growing your very own and adorable tiny garden. Pefect for your desk, shelf or any other place that lacks a bit of Animal Crossing love.
Animalsiheartcraftythings.com

How to Draw Cute Animals – A Step by Step Guide

Everybody loves cute animals, and anyone that says they don’t may be lying! Cute animals come in all different shapes and sizes, and each person has their own favorite cute animal. If you love cute animals as much as most people, then you’re going to love this guide!. We have...
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Garden Story is a Zelda-like adventure starring a cute grape

After being delayed form its original 2020 release date, the charming adventure-RPG Garden Story is arriving on PC (Steam, Mac) and Switch this summer. Garden Story stars Concord, an anthropomorphic grape who becomes the Guardian of Spring Hamlet. In addition to using a trusty sword to defeat monsters spawned by the Rot, Concord will also need to harvest materials and gather resources to craft tools and weapons, grow gardens, build structures, and fish for shells. Tools can also be used while exploring dungeons, such as using the dowsing rod to remover armor from enemies.
Video GamesSiliconera

Yokai Inn Will Let Players Befriend Monsters and Spirits

During this weekend’s Wholesome Direct stream, Yokai Inn debuted its first trailer, showing off gameplay and visual aesthetics. Shiba Pixels is the indie game developer behind Yokai Inn. The game is a slice-of-life sim where the player can fish, cook, and craft to run an inn that spirits and yokai populate.
GamblingPosted by
PC Gamer

This cute management sim looks Animal Crossing in a casino

I haven't played Animal Crossing: New Horizons but I know it has some kind of turnip-based stock market that functions a bit like gambling. But Blooming Business: Casino looks like it's taking the next logical step. In this cute-looking sim you design, build, and manage a casino filled with adorable animal guests.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Wholesome Direct showcases over 75 cozy indie games, cute animals

This year’s Wholesome Direct livestream featured cute, cozy, and calm games from a variety of indie developers and publishers. While several titles and updates, like Ooblets, were anticipated, the livestream also revealed a considerable amount of brand-new titles, many of which have demos available to play right now. Wholesome Direct...
Video GamesNME

Cute new physics based brawler ‘Party Animals’ gets a 2022 release

Recreate Games’ adorable looking competitive party game Party Animals will get a full release next year in 2022. Originally teased on Twitter in 2019, a free demo of Party Animals was briefly available on Steam. The final release will include both online and offline multiplayer. A physics-based competitive brawler reminiscent...
Video GamesDestructoid

Two Point Campus will let you build the Animal House of your dreams

And if movies taught me anything, there’s a crusty, bitter old Dean. Fans of Two Point Studios fun hospital management title were given a new look at the team’s next release yesterday with the first trailer for the previously leaked college-builder, Two Point Campus. The new title is in development for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch platforms, with a tentative launch set for 2022.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Mythic Ocean lets you befriend gods & change the cosmos on Switch

Developer Paralune has announced that Mythic Ocean is coming to Nintendo Switch with a release date of July 2, 2021, and it has a demo available on the Switch eShop. It released on PC release last year, and it will also come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at some point in the future. This is a unique game, in that you will explore the titular ocean and befriend the gods that live there, and how you interact with them could “change the cosmos” when a new world is created. Or to put it another way: “Teach the gods to create a better world – or mess it all up!”
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Let Me Tell You: These Cute Summer Sandals Are Just Doing It for Me

You could say I'm a little shoe obsessed. I'm one of those people who don't even have enough closet space to fit them all. At my apartment, you'll find shoes in my kitchen drawers, the trunk of my car, and my bathroom cabinets. I just can't stop shopping for them. And it doesn't help that the styles this season are all fire. I know I shouldn't have, but I popped on to The Outnet to see the new pairs on the site, and to no one's surprise, mules, heels, flatforms, and more quickly made their way into my cart. But it's okay—they're on sale. Need a few new pairs in your rotation? Keep scrolling.
Lifestylecoolthings.com

RS Max Dining Table Seats 10 People For Dinner, While Letting You Play A 4v4 Foosball Game After

Dining tables that transform into a pool table, a poker table, and even a tabletop gaming surface. Not to mention, the many accessories out there that turn regular dining tables into a proper table tennis game. The RS Max Dining Table requires no transformation, as it refuses to hide its double identity that allows it to serve as a large dining table and a giant foosball table simultaneously.
Post Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

MY GARDEN PATH — Sum, sum, summertime!

Today has a lot going on. First of all, its Father's Day. Let's all spoil those dads rotten. They deserve it…at least most of them do! Then there's the other one, the first day of summer. It's here, believe it or not. Today is also the longest day of the year, so get outside and enjoy it.
Home & Gardenmumsnet.com

To not let CF neighbours use the garden

We have a neighbour who has a son the same age as DS. DS comes to play in our garden since lockdown ended, we have extended the garden onto the side driveway so it is prob the biggest one in the street and because of that we have lots of play stuff.
Carsmix1079.com

Let The World Know You Are Not A Hugger

The bands, which are worn on the wrist, are like the bands people wear to support causes. Think the yellow Livestrong rubber bands. The difference is instead of telling everyone you are involved with some malady you are letting everyone know you don’t want their sloppy, cootie ridden, hug (okay, that hug description may have been over the top, but that’s why I’m not in their marketing department).
Gardeningglovernursery.com

Last Chance for A Vegetable Garden

June is coming to an end and that means if you have been planning on starting a vegetable garden this year, you don’t have much time left. But you’re not too late yet. Start right now!. A vegetable garden is great to have for a number of reasons including:. They...
Lifestylefavecrafts.com

Simple Sew Fabric Storage Tray

"If you are like me you can always use some extra storage to place things around your house. But storage doesn't have to be drab or just made out of plastic or wood. Did you know you can make this Simple Sew Fabric Storage Tray with just some fabric and a little bit of time. The best part is you can make it match your home decor so it doesn't stand out like a sore thumb. Instead, you have a customized try that looks adorable and goes well with your home decor because you custom-made it. Don't wait start making your fabric storage tray today! "
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

8 Places You Could Add an Awning

With summer here, many people want to spend their hours outside as much as possible. If this resonates, you might find your outdoor spaces get sunny at different points in the day. This shouldn’t deter you, though, since awnings are a simple solution to grab some shade and relief from the hot sun, particularly when you’re looking to avoid potential skin damage from harsh UV rays. That said, awnings come in handy any time of year as a practical solution to shelter from elements like rain, wind, and snow.