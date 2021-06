One of the Houston Rockets’ worst seasons in franchise history ends in 124-95 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Rockets were out-shot by the Hawks 14/23 (60.9%) to their 11/25 (44%) in the first, but that didn’t tell the whole story. Houston blitzed the Hawks for five three-pointers in 14 attempts, while the Hawks didn’t have a single three-point make in their two attempts.