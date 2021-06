Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. Undone watches got its start in 2014 with something of a novel idea, and an approach to watchmaking that had never really been tried by conventional watchmakers. Basically, it was up to you. An online configuration engine allowed you to pick and choose from a comprehensive range of variables down to metal, dial, hands, and straps, to name just a few, meaning that—if you had the patience—you could extrapolate hundreds of possible permutations.