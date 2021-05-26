Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Air Quality Alert issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Queens; Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam; Richmond (Staten Is.); Rockland; Southern Queens; Southern Westchester AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties: New York, Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, and Putnam. This air quality alert is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening. Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of Ground Level Ozone . The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. A toll free air quality hotline has been established so New York residents can stay informed on the air quality situation. The toll free number is 1 800 5 3 5, 1 3 4 5.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
County
Orange County, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Bronx, NY
County
Putnam County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality Alert#11 59 00#Ground Level Ozone#Aqi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong's Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong cyber activists are backing up articles by pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on censorship-proof blockchain platforms after the newspaper was forced to shut down as it became embroiled in a national security law crackdown. The latest drive to preserve the paper's content comes...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats hit wall on voting rights push

Senate Democrats are at a stalemate over how to pass voting rights legislation after Republicans blocked a sweeping election reform bill. Democrats insist that this week’s setback is just “day one” of the conversation, with the White House and progressives planning to ramp up efforts to get the bill passed, but the legislation is effectively stuck in the Senate for the foreseeable future.