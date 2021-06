Every Pokémon in Pokémon Go has a set of IVs attached to them. This determines how good they are in the three stats: attack, defense, and stamina. You can have two of the same Pokémon, but their stats vary, giving one a larger CP value, even if they’re at the same level. For those who plan to compete in the Battle League or want to raid against legendary Pokémon, you want to have a Pokémon with the best IVs. When it comes to Gible, a powerful Pokémon in the Battle League, you want to make sure you find one with perfect IVs. Beyond the perfect IVs, you also want to make sure Garchomp uses its best moveset, especially alongside earth power.