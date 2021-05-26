Cyberpunk 2077 Is Still In Limbo
At this point, it's hard not to feel some pity for CD Projekt Red's ambitious yet deeply flawed "Cyberpunk 2077." The sci-fi RPG launched with more bugs than an ant farm, causing frustrated players to demand refunds en masse. In a move that shocked gamers everywhere, Sony even yanked it from the PlayStation store in December 2020. And while patch 1.2 fixed a whole game's worth of issues and made "Cyberpunk" considerably more playable on last-gen consoles, it apparently hasn't done enough to warrant its return to the PlayStation Store.www.svg.com