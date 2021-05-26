Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 Is Still In Limbo

By Joey Jiuliani
Posted by 
SVG
SVG
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At this point, it's hard not to feel some pity for CD Projekt Red's ambitious yet deeply flawed "Cyberpunk 2077." The sci-fi RPG launched with more bugs than an ant farm, causing frustrated players to demand refunds en masse. In a move that shocked gamers everywhere, Sony even yanked it from the PlayStation store in December 2020. And while patch 1.2 fixed a whole game's worth of issues and made "Cyberpunk" considerably more playable on last-gen consoles, it apparently hasn't done enough to warrant its return to the PlayStation Store.

www.svg.com
SVG

SVG

395
Followers
2K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One S#Console Gamers#Xbox Gamers#Projekt Red#The Playstation Store#Vgc#Playstation#Ps#Consoles#Versions#Cd Projekt#Cdpr President#Multiple Npcs#Graphical Glitches#Sort#Police Spawn Times#Firefights#Refunds#Massive Crime Sprees#Masse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cyberpunk 2077
News Break
SONY
News Break
Youtube
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Why EA Just Delisted 5 Games

In unfortunate news for racing fans, Electronic Arts has delisted five "Need for Speed" titles from digital storefronts, with little-to-no warning for anyone that would want to pick up the games before they disappear. The five games that were removed from digital storefronts were "Need for Speed: Carbon," "Need for Speed: Undercover," "Need for Speed: Shift," "Need for Speed Shift 2: Unleashed," and "Need for Speed: The Run," all of which released between 2006 and 2011.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Cyberpunk 2077 has a new game director

Game studio CD Projekt RED has now appointed a new game director for the controversial video game Cyberpunk 2077. The one who got the position is Gabriel Amatangelo after former Quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz stepped down and left the studio. Amatangelo was actually the Creative Director for the game, joining...
Video GamesComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Sales Have Bombed in Recent Months

Even though it wasn't a great game at launch last year, Cyberpunk 2077 still exploded out of the gate and was able to sell 13 million copies in less than a month for the team at CD Projekt Red. However, it seems like the game's dismal state eventually caught up with it as the sci-fi RPG has now failed to continue to sell in line with the projections that those at CD Projekt expected.
Video GamesComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals the Most Popular Romance

Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red shared some stats this weekend related to the game’s romances and who players most often choose to partner with. The results shouldn’t be too surprising if you’ve been part of the Cyberpunk 2077 community with CD Projekt Red confirming that Panam Palmer was the most popular relationship choice. The stats were shared, too, and the info showed that Panam beat the other options pretty handidly.
Video Gamesretailcrowd.co.uk

Cyberpunk 2077 is being overseen by a new captain

Gabriel Amatangelo had previously cemented the bond with BioWare. There was a great deal of silence around the Cyberpunk 2077 home, which appeared for some time in the midst of a massive scandal at the end of last year. Despite many patches released so far, especially previous generation consoles, there are still serious performance issues with CD Project RED, which cannot be bought digitally on PlayStation yet.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Upcoming Patch Launching in Couple of Weeks

The recent 2021 Q1 Investor Call of CD Projekt RED has recently revealed some new details about the upcoming new patch for video game Cyberpunk 2077. The developer revealed that a new patch is coming for the controversial video game and it will be released in a couple of weeks. It was revealed that it will not be a major update, but just a small patch for it with fixes and tweaks.
Video Gamespakistanchristian.tv

The first header fell behind the troubled Cyberpunk 2077

It makes no sense to say that Cyberpunk 2077 has a very bad reputation – it’s just a fact. Gabriel Amatangelo, who has taken over as Director of Development, will try to fix this. So far, he has worked as a creative director. The aforementioned fallen boss is Adam Padowski,...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

What Mobile Valorant Means For The Game's Future

"Valorant" is a game that is reminiscent of "Overwatch," and if you're a fan of the latter but haven't played the former, it's time to give it a go. Not a big PC gamer? How about mobile games? If you're into gaming on your mobile device and haven't yet played "Valorant," you may soon run out of excuses.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Biomutant Patch Finally Addresses That Chatty Narrator

When "Biomutant" launched in late May, gamers and critics were disappointed to find that the ambitious open-world sci-fi game had some deep flaws. While some critics struggled to put their fingers on exactly what it was that made "Biomutant” less than compelling, nearly every review mentioned one of the most distracting factors in the game — the unmutable and inescapable narrator.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

When PlayStation Says Exclusive, It Means Exclusive

While Sony has been releasing some of its PlayStation exclusives on PC, like "Horizon Zero Dawn" and "Days Gone," it has come out and said that PC gamers will not be getting PlayStation exclusives on PC at launch. PlayStation Studios boss Herman Hulst said in a recent Q&A on the PlayStation Blog that PlayStation consoles would continue to be the best place to play PlayStation games.
Video Gamesbiologyreporter.com

Cyberpunk 2077 was bugged, and the developers knew it

Cyberpunk 2077 did not live up to expectations. The game turns out to be full of bugs, and even not playable on PS4. A data leak in the latest CDProjekt Red game makes us guess everyone in the studio knows how bad Cyberpunk is. data leak Cyberpunk 2077 movie She...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Things Are Getting Worse For Final Fantasy 7

As June 10 approaches, it's almost time for "Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade" to drop for PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, it's looking like save transfers from the PlayStation 4 version of the game to the upcoming PlayStation 5 release are going to be quite the headache. According to Kotaku, developer Square...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Why Fans Think Sony Is Getting Rid Of MyPlayStation

Changes may be coming to PlayStation, and specifically MyPlayStation, the online messaging service hosted by Sony. Fans began to suspect something was up with the online PlayStation site when it was included in a list of discontinued Sony services on the brand's website. The online missive reads, "As of 28th...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 has One of the Biggest Fan Communities

FandomSpot created a list of the biggest fan communities. Minecraft was the undisputed winner, but also Cyberpunk 2077 made it to the top ten. The story of Cyberpunk 2077 shows how quickly an almost surefire candidate for the GotY title can suddenly become a textbook example of a game that utterly failed to live up to the expectations on release. However, this disappointment did not translate into a drop in popularity of CD Projekt RED's latest work among the Internet users. At least, that's according to a list of the ten biggest fan communities (or fandoms), in which Cyberpunk 2077 took sixth place. Thus, the Polish game came ahead of Marvel, Grand Theft Auto, Star Wars and many other well-known brands.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Take a look at this bug montage of Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 as we know it has become a strong meme these days. Apparently, the cyber-attack CD Projekt Red dealt with was not a joke. All of the stolen and sensitive data was sold to an anonymous buyer for millions, and now early alpha builds of the game have started pouring in on the internet—buggy montages with tons of funny elements and a great soundtrack that fits the content well. So, is this content in belonging to CDPR before the hack happened?
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

PlayStation Has Some Bad News For God Of War Fans

The announcement of "God of War: Ragnarok" at the 2020 PlayStation 5 showcase was great news for fans, and a surprising number of people even pegged it as the sequel they were most looking forward to in 2021. Unfortunately, the president of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, has revealed some slightly less great news for "God of War" fans in a recent interview: the game won't be arriving until 2022.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Cyberpunk 2077 Almost Looked Completely Different

"Cyberpunk 2077" has had nothing but bad news since its rocky launch. The game came out the gate with numerous bugs and disappointing gameplay components, resulting in poor financial results. Another big issue for CD Projekt is that it has suffered from a number of leaks and hacks, resulting in tons of "Cyberpunk 2077"-related material being out in the public that was never meant to be out there.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This N64 Classic Gets A Remake In Far Cry 5

"GoldenEye 007" has finally received a remake, though it's not an official one. "Far Cry 5," an Ubisoft action-adventure first-person shooter, allows players to craft their own creations with a mapmaker. Krollywood, a German YouTuber who loves level editors, recreated the entire Nintendo 64 FPS classic on "Far Cry 5" for the PlayStation 4 using the game's level editor. Fans can now play through all 18 levels (with the Easter eggs included) of the original game, surrounded by polished graphics and features they could've only dreamed about in a remake. Krollywood's version of "GoldenEye 007" doesn't include two bonus levels, but it's pretty close.