Cyberpunk 2077 Is Still In Limbo

FandomSpot created a list of the biggest fan communities. Minecraft was the undisputed winner, but also Cyberpunk 2077 made it to the top ten. The story of Cyberpunk 2077 shows how quickly an almost surefire candidate for the GotY title can suddenly become a textbook example of a game that utterly failed to live up to the expectations on release. However, this disappointment did not translate into a drop in popularity of CD Projekt RED's latest work among the Internet users. At least, that's according to a list of the ten biggest fan communities (or fandoms), in which Cyberpunk 2077 took sixth place. Thus, the Polish game came ahead of Marvel, Grand Theft Auto, Star Wars and many other well-known brands.