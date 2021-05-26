Dire Wolves beat Overperformers 16-0 twice in ESEA Premier Australia match
Dire Wolves, an Australian CS:GO team that’s in second place in the ESEA Premier Australia season 37 right now, made history today. Euan “sterling” Moore and crew defeated Overperformers 2-0 in the ESEA Premier Australia season 37. But most notably, they beat them 16-0 twice on Dust II and Inferno. This is an extremely rare result in semi-professional or professional tournaments and one the players from both teams will undoubtedly remember forever.www.msn.com