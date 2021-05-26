Dire Wolves beat Overperformers 16-0 twice in ESEA Premier Australia match

Sunil Chhetri's brace helped India defeat Bangladesh 2-0 in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and AFC Asian Cup China Qualifiers on Monday at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at Al Sadd Club in Doha. The 36-year-old Chhetri scored both his goals in the second half of the match as he netted the ball into the goalpost in the 79th and 92nd minutes. With this win, India has risen to the third spot in Group E with six points from seven games.