Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dire Wolves beat Overperformers 16-0 twice in ESEA Premier Australia match

By Leonardo Biazzi
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDire Wolves, an Australian CS:GO team that’s in second place in the ESEA Premier Australia season 37 right now, made history today. Euan “sterling” Moore and crew defeated Overperformers 2-0 in the ESEA Premier Australia season 37. But most notably, they beat them 16-0 twice on Dust II and Inferno. This is an extremely rare result in semi-professional or professional tournaments and one the players from both teams will undoubtedly remember forever.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esea#Laurels#League History#Recorded History#Dire Wolves#Australian#Overperformers 2 0#Hltv#Awper#Grayhound Gaming#Twitter#Bbbmbcbs#Riot Gaming#Dot Esports#Esea Premier#Rare#Made History#Stride#Inferno#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Esports
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerbesoccer.com

Switzerland beat USA in Euros warm-up match

Steven Zuber ensured Switzerland's preparations for Euro 2020 got off to a winning start. Switzerland stepped up preparations for Euro 2020 by coming from behind to beat the United States 2-1 in St Gallen. Vladimir Petkovic's men were 1-0 down in just over four and a half minutes as Sebastian Lletget captialised on Switzerland's failure to clear their lines.
Worldshortpedia.com

Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri scores twice as India beat Bangladesh 2-0

Sunil Chhetri's brace helped India defeat Bangladesh 2-0 in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and AFC Asian Cup China Qualifiers on Monday at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at Al Sadd Club in Doha. The 36-year-old Chhetri scored both his goals in the second half of the match as he netted the ball into the goalpost in the 79th and 92nd minutes. With this win, India has risen to the third spot in Group E with six points from seven games.
Worldkcrw.com

Global Beat Australia: Merpire, Joelistics, and Sampology

KCRW’s Global Beat is a new series highlighting emerging artists from around the world. We’re kicking the series off with our friends in Australia by partnering with The Australian Music Alliance and the Australian Music Radio Airplay Project (Amrap), a uniquely Australian organization designed to support Australian music on public radio.
Soccer740thefan.com

Athletics-Asher-Smith storms to 200m Diamond League victory in Florence

(Reuters) – Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith clocked her fastest time outside of a major championships as she powered to victory in the 200 metres at the third Diamond League meeting of the season in Florence on Thursday. The 25-year-old world champion laid down a strong marker ahead of the Tokyo Olympics...
FIFAFIFA.com

Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup 2021 cancelled

FIFA and the Organising Committee regret to announce that they have decided not to hold the Blue Stars/FIFA Youth Cup as planned, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. FIFA and the Organising Committee will continue to monitor the situation and plan next year’s annual youth tournament. Because of the epidemiological situation,...
Premier Leaguefootballghana.com

2021 Ghana Premier League: King Faisal v Great Olympics matchday 29 preview

King Faisal aim to put an end to their two-game losing streak as they prepare to host Great Olympics at home on Sunday. The Insha Allah boys have recorded just two victories in their last five games, losing the other three. In the previous gameweek, they suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Berekum Chelsea. They are currently 17th on the log with 29 points.
Premier Leaguemancity.com

City 0-1 Chelsea: Full-match replay

City's hopes of Champions League glory were dashed as Chelsea secured victory in the showpiece final in Porto. Kai Havertz's first-half strike proved the differernce at the Estadio do Dragao, the Chelsea man scoring just before half-time. City fought hard and came closest in injury time when a Riyad Mahrez...
UEFAtwinspires.com

UEFA Euro 2020 opening weekend parlay

The sun is shining, the beers are cold, and the biggest European part of the summer is underway. Finally, after months of anticipation, Euro 2020 has arrived. The best players on the continent are set to go head-to-head over the next four weeks to not only become European Champions, but also gain the adoration of an entire nation. No pressure then.
Public HealthFlorida Star

Western Australia’s Premier Demands Tighter Covid-19 Testing

PERTH, Australia — Hotel quarantine guests in Western Australia could soon be required to undergo a fourth Covid-19 test after a scare involving a maritime worker. The returned overseas traveler has been placed back into quarantine after producing a positive test result while in the community at the weekend. Authorities are confident the man, who had been staying at Perth’s Pan Pacific […]
Premier Leaguefootballghana.com

2021 Ghana Premier League: Bechem United v Berekum Chelsea matchday 29 preview

Bechem United aim to put their five game winless streak to an end as they prepare for a battle with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday at home. The Hunters started the season brightly but have fallen off. In their last five games, they have lost four, drawing one, a terrible record for a team with their kind of quality. Bechem are 13th with 34 points.
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Serpentine supplemented to face Stradivarius in Gold Cup

Last year’s Derby hero Serpentine has been supplemented to take on Stradivarius in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. Trained by Aidan O’Brien, Serpentine was a shock 25-1 winner of the Epsom Classic last term – before failing to strike in two subsequent starts. He was well beaten on his...
MinoritiesBBC

Serbia volleyball player banned over racist eye gesture

A Serbian volleyball player has been banned for two matches after making a racist gesture during a game against Thailand last week. Sanja Djurdjevic was pictured on camera narrowing her eyes with her fingers, causing outrage from fans online. The player has since apologised along with the Volleyball Federation of...