Bergen County, NJ

Air Quality Alert issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the following counties: Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex, and Union. This air quality alert remains in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening. An Ozone Action Day has been declared! Ozone is forecast to reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups category for locations along the I-95 corridor. Sensitive individuals including the very young, the elderly, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, should avoid strenuous activities during the afternoon and early evening hours. For additional information, please visit the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Web site at http://www.njaqinow.net

alerts.weather.gov
