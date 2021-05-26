Doughnuts, airline tickets, $1 million: The growing list of vaccine freebies

More Americans are getting their COVID-19 vaccinations every day, hopefully bringing us closer to the pandemic's end. And while that should be incentive enough to get the shot, some companies and states are starting to sweeten the deal with freebies, discounts, and other perks for the inoculated. Here are some places where flashing your vaccine card might get you more than a thumbs-up. In Colorado, New York, or Ohio, it might even make you a millionaire.