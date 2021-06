‘Cruella’ star Emma Stone has opened up about the absence of one particular prop that was prominently featured in the original ‘101 Dalmatians’ movie. Emma Stone, 32, has revealed why her character’s signature cigarette is absent from Disney’s Cruella. The new mom opened up in a new interview about why the prop, which was featured heavily in the original 101 Dalmatians movie, didn’t make the cut in the new live action spin-off film. “That is not allowed in 2021,” Emma told The New York Times. “We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film. It was difficult to not have that cigarette holder … I was so excited to have that green plume of smoke in there, but it was not possible.”