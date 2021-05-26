Wild Swan theater disbands
ANN ARBOR -- Wild Swan Theater has disbanded. The Ann Arbor-based company offered children's and family theater programs since 1980. "After more than four decades of joyful, exuberant, sometimes zany, sometimes poignant, always heartfelt theater making, it is time to say our goodbyes," announced the organization Monday. "We started Wild Swan with nothing but an idea of a kind of theater that could possibly exist, accessible and affordable for everyone."