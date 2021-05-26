‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth reveals his son wants to be Superman

The internet can't stop talking about Chris Hemsworth's arms. On Tuesday, Thor: Love and Thunder direct Taika Waititi shared a photo of himself and Hemsworth to Instagram confirming that filming had wrapped on Marvel's fourth Thor film. "And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder," Waititi shared in his post to his followers. "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that."