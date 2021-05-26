Cancel
‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth reveals his son wants to be Superman

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Instagram, Thor portrayer Chris Hemsworth posted a photo of himself with his young son, who was wearing a red cape. Hemsworth revealed that the boy wants to be Superman when he grows up and added: “Lucky I have two other kids.”

