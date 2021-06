For most Detroit Lions fans, Matthew Stafford’s request for a trade was a heartbreaking moment. For the past dozen years, Stafford—and Stafford alone—gave the Lions a chance to win every week, no matter the opponent, no matter the score. He took the Lions to the playoffs three times after a decade-long postseason drought. He showed tremendous grit on the field with his toughness and refusal to quit, even when no one would have blamed him if he did. Without a doubt, the Detroit Lions are a worse football team with him no longer under center.