Spoiler warning! With Marvel's Loki featuring Tom Hiddleston debuting on Disney+ with Episode 1 "Glorious Purpose" we talked to the cast of the new MCU show to hear what they had to say about the TVA, the Time Keepers (aka three space lizards), the concept of fate vs. free will, and why in the world someone would ever trust the God of Mischief. Hear what actors Owen Wilson (Agent Mobius), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna Renslayer), and head writer Michael Waldron. They offer insight on how Loki's entire world is rocked by the revelation that the mighty Infinity Stones are nothing to the TVA and he eventually dies at the hands of Thanos, what's the deal with the "Sacred Timeline," and more.