The Asian dishes that bring our readers comfort and remind them of home

Noodles are ubiquitous in Singapore- we have economic noodles for breakfast (dry fried thin rice vermicelli), stir-fried white bihun (also known as mee hoon or bee hoon) with a little gravy, mee goreng, bi hun soup (this coconut chicken broth makes a great bihun soup base) and many others. One of my favourites to cook at home is spicy bihun (mee hoon) goreng, or fried thin rice vermicelli noodles- not only can you make slight changes to the sauce to create very different dishes but it can also be anything from a humble dish (economic noodles can cost as little as $1) or a very sumptuous one depending on the ingredients added. (Oh, and by the way, despite the plethora of noodle dishes in Singapore, there is no such dish as Singaporean fried noodles- most Singaporeans experience Singaporean fried noodles for the first time in the UK! If I’m not wrong, it’s an invention by the Cantonese takeaways in UK?)