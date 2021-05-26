Cancel
Jersey City, NJ

Popular food festival coming to Jersey City May 29

By David Mosca
NJ.com
NJ.com
 16 days ago
What started out as a flea market 12 years ago in Williamsburg, Brooklyn has now evolved into one of the largest weekly outdoor food festivals in the nation. And it’s coming to Jersey City this weekend. Smorgasburg is setting up residence in a 40,000 square foot parking lot at 195 Hudson St. in the Harborside district starting Saturday, May 29.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

