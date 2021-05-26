Cancel
Health

Local doctor Yinka Davies looks to tackle gut health with new startup Lyvecap

By Felicia Alvarez
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 16 days ago
After running her own medical practice for the last eight years, Dr. Yinka Davies is launching a new startup.

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento, CA
The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Startup#Medical Practice#Dr Yinka Davies
