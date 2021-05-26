Local doctor Yinka Davies looks to tackle gut health with new startup Lyvecap
After running her own medical practice for the last eight years, Dr. Yinka Davies is launching a new startup.www.bizjournals.com
After running her own medical practice for the last eight years, Dr. Yinka Davies is launching a new startup.www.bizjournals.com
The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento