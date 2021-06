The car crash death rate has been trending upward along with the murder rate during recent years. 2020 was exceptionally unsafe per mile driven. One question I have had is whether any recent auto safety innovations have inadvertently led to getting more people killed. Headlights have been getting brighter, but are they now tending to blind oncoming traffic? Driving at night on the winding roads of the Hollywood Hills, where a lot of the cars are new and expensive with very bright LED headlights intended to make it safe for the drivers at high speeds without outrunning their headlights, can be hard on the eyes.