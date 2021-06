The middle weekend of May will bring a mixed bag of weather conditions with it. Today—Friday—continues a slow warming trend in and around Fredericksburg as the strong May sunshine works its magic. After morning lows in the 40s, the temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid-70s, right at the average for this date. Skies will be generally sunny this morning, but clouds will be on the increase after lunch, thanks to a colder-than-usual air pocket overhead.